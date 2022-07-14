Queens University Charlotte Instructor Named Poet Laureate Of The USA

Ada Limón, a creative writing instructor in the College of Arts & Sciences at Queens University of Charlotte, has been named the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States by the Library of Congress. Limón will open the Library’s 2022-2023 literary season on Sept. 29 with a reading of her work in the Library of Congress Coolidge Auditorium in Washington, DC. “Ada Limón is both a great talent and a fantastic builder of community. She will be outstanding in this new post,” said Fred Leebron, director of the MFA program at Queens.

