Queens University Charlotte Is A Catalyst For Student Career Goals

Internships are an integral part of the Queens University academic experience. For McColl School of Business student Zane Zielinski ‘23, interning at Ally Financial has led to a full-time job offer in Ally’s finance management program.

“During my studies, I’ve greatly enjoyed developing meaningful connections with fellow students and professors, while simultaneously preparing myself for a career in the business world,” Zielinski said. “Queens has acted as a catalyst for my career goals, helping me obtain two internships over the past two summers at Ally. I am grateful for resources offered through the Vandiver Center for Career Development and events like Schmoozapalooza.”

As co-president of DECA, a campus-centric organization that prepares emerging leaders for various careers in the business sector, Zielinski has had the opportunity to travel and network with students across the country. As a Charlotte native, he chose Queens because of the beautiful, close-knit campus and the university’s access to valuable business connections in Charlotte and beyond.

“There have been many faculty who have shaped my academic experience here,” said Zielinski. “I would like to thank Dr. Beth Schneider, for her aid as my academic advisor/mentor/professor, as well as Dr. William Baker as he was a professor who simultaneously challenged me as a student and deeply cared for his students beyond their time in his classroom.”

As a Royal Ambassador, Zielinski regularly shared about all that Queens has to offer with prospective students and families. One of his favorite things about the campus is its close proximity to Charlotte.

“Queens provides multitudes of networking and internship opportunities. The McColl School of Business is full of professors who have local, regional, and global industry knowledge,” he said.

Among the large network of Queens alumni, Zielinski joins his older brother, Zac Zielinski ‘22, who graduated from Queens one year prior with his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

