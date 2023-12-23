Queens University Charlotte Soccer Virtuoso: Royalty On The Pitch, Ambassador Off It

In the realm of collegiate soccer, few stories captivate the imagination quite like that of Samuel Idinge, the defensive maestro from Queens University of Charlotte. His exceptional contributions on the pitch have not only earned him acclaim as a soccer standout but have now propelled him into the exclusive ranks of the 2023-24 Fall Winners for Life team, a distinction that goes beyond the boundaries of the field.

Idinge’s journey to this prestigious accolade is marked by a display of skill, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Head coach Oliver Carias, the architect of the Queens Men’s Soccer program, lauded Idinge, stating, “Sam exemplifies the definition of a student-athlete on the field and in the classroom while making a great impact in our campus, community, and city. He is also a great team captain and always willing to help others and lead by example.”

On the soccer pitch, Idinge’s presence is nothing short of commanding. As the defensive linchpin, he started all 16 games, showcasing remarkable consistency by playing every minute of action on the Royals’ backline. His junior campaign was highlighted by leading the entire ASUN in total minutes played and securing a well-deserved spot on the Second Team All-Conference.

The center-back’s influence extended beyond statistical prowess. Idinge etched his name in the annals of Queens University soccer history with crucial goals, including a game-winner against Winthrop and a clutch equalizer in the regular-season finale. The latter set the stage for Michel Feldman’s heroics, propelling the Royals to their maiden ASUN Tournament appearance.

Off the field, Idinge’s impact is just as profound. Academically, he excels with a 3.51 GPA while pursuing a major in Exercise and Sports Science. His commitment to community service is evident in his involvement with the Charlotte Eagles youth soccer club, Raise Up Ministries, and serving as a Resident Assistant in a first-year residence hall. Idinge’s dedication extends to broader initiatives like SAAC and Investing in Champions, painting a picture of a true ambassador of the sport and scholar-athlete par excellence.

The pinnacle of Idinge’s off-field recognition comes in the form of his selection to the 2023-24 Fall Winners for Life team. Comprising one outstanding student-athlete from each of the 12 institutions, this elite group honors those who embody the ASUN Core Values. Education, Honesty, Fairness, Ambition, Diversity, and Sportsmanship are not just ideals for Idinge; they are the pillars upon which he has built his legacy.

To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must not only compete in an ASUN-sponsored sport during the current academic year but also maintain good academic standing. In this regard, Idinge stands as a testament to the holistic nature of the student-athlete experience.

As fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters of the Queens Men’s Soccer team’s 2023 season, Samuel Idinge’s story resonates as a testament to the transformative power of sport and the indelible mark a dedicated athlete can leave on and off the pitch. Stay tuned to the unfolding saga of Queens Athletics and witness firsthand the impact of a true soccer virtuoso, both in the game and in life.

