JCSU Football Finishes 2023 In The Top Ten

The Johnson C. Smith University football team for the first time in school history finished ninth in the final HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW. The Golden Bulls ended the 2023 season in the Florida Beach Bowl falling to Fort Valley State, 23-10.

For the second year in a row, the Benedict Tigers finished atop the final HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW. The Tigers’ selection was unanimous.

CIAA champion Virginia Union, who was No. 2 for the second half of the season, finished No. 2, with CIAA runner-up Fayetteville State finishing at No. 3 and Virginia State at No. 4. The Fort Valley State Wildcats moved up three spots from the last poll to finish at No. 5.

In its second year, the HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW is administered by BOXTOROW, and is voted on by the HBCU NCAA Division II coaches.

2023 HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW

Final

(Records as of December 13, 2023)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week 1 Benedict (20) 11-1 200 1 2 Virginia Union 10-2 180 2 3 Fayetteville State 8-3 141 3 4 Virginia State 8-2 125 4 5 Fort Valley State 8-3 104 8 6 Miles 7-3 103 5 7 Tuskegee 7-4 86 6 8 Albany State 6-5 74 7 9 Johnson C. Smith 7-4 39 9 10 Allen 7-3 32 10

MORE >>>