Queens University Of Charlotte Names VP For Sustainability

Queens University of Charlotte has named Matt Packey as its associate vice president for sustainability and institutional planning. Packey has been a valued member of the Queens leadership team for more than a decade. Most recently, he was counsel to the president where he co-led Queens’ COVID response team, creating and implementing policies and procedures designed to ensure campus safety. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer and vice president for administration at Queens.

In his new role, Packey will lead a committee of students, faculty and staff dedicated to implementing initiatives that will transform Queens into a greener, more sustainable campus – a priority laid out in the university’s Strategic Framework. Packey’s efforts will support the university’s commitment to making informed and conscious decisions that positively impact the environment for future generations.

“I look forward to working together to establish Queens as a transformational leader in the higher ed sustainability movement,” said Packey

