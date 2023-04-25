Johnson C. Smith University Partners With PNC To Open Its EHub

JCSU recently celebrated the opening of its eHub powered by PNC, which will provide selected student-entrepreneurs – PNC Fellows – with space that is conducive to developing and launching new businesses. In addition to incubator space, the eHub will equip PNC Fellows with access to technology, seed funding and mentorship to help them launch new businesses or take existing businesses to the next level.

Dr. Lucinda Blue, chair of the Department of Business and Public Leadership, as well as Dr. Matthew DeForrest, interim director of the Edward E. Crutchfield Center for Integrated Studies, worked in tandem with the Office of Institutional Advancement and PNC partners to open the hub.

“The support from PNC is a testament to the company’s commitment to empowering HBCUs to bridge the significant equity gaps in entrepreneurship among African Americans,” said Dr. Alphonso O. Ogbeuhi, dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies.

