Among The Most Prominent Scholars In The Nation, Charlotte Chancellor’s Professor Elected To The NAEd

UNC Charlotte Chancellor’s Professor Roslyn Arlin Mickelson is one of 18 exceptional education leaders and scholars elected as members of the National Academy of Education for valuable contributions to education research and policy development.

Mickelson is widely regarded as one of the most prominent national scholars in her field. A faculty member at Charlotte since 1985, she is a professor of sociology, public policy and women’s and gender studies.

“My election to the National Academy of Education validates what I have spent 50 years doing,” Mickelson said. “I have been a teacher, and I have been a researcher studying education. I think education has all the interesting questions, and I’m still trying to find the answers.”

