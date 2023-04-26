Charlotte Niner Finances Provides Resources And Guidance For Financial Success

Often, students leave high school unprepared to navigate the ins and outs of planning their financial futures. UNC Charlotte’s response is Niner Finances, a campus department committed to providing 49ers with programming, resources, education and guidance toward establishing and maintaining their financial success.

“When it comes to financial planning, the best time to save for the future is yesterday, and the second-best time is today,” said Brad Yeckley, director of Niner Finances. His goal is to help students make better financial decisions. As April is National Financial Literacy Month, it’s a perfect time to spread the message.

