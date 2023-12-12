Queens University Freshman Shoots Record-Breaking Performance

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s track and field team earned their first ASUN weekly honors as Ines Safont won Freshman of the Week after her record-breaking performance at the Visit Winston Salem College Kickoff.

FROM COACH KROLICK

“Ines has had a great fall and putting together a huge personal best this past weekend is a testament to that. It is also a sign that we have a tremendous coach with Coach Kyle Helf whose throwers all had personal bests in the shot put to start the season.”



Ines Safont finished fourth in the women’s shot put at the Visit Winston Salem College Kickoff throwing a personal best 14.23m. This throw was also the second furthest in school history.

