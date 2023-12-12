Central Piedmont Becomes An Official Hyundai Training Provider

Central Piedmont Community College is set to join the prestigious ranks of official Hyundai training providers through its participation in the Hyundai Performance Institute Technician Student Program. The college is gearing up to unveil a specialized curriculum designed to equip students for careers as Hyundai technicians, with the program slated for launch in early 2024.

Tailored for students enrolled in Central Piedmont’s two-year associate-degree program in Automotive Systems Technology, the Hyundai track will offer pathways for both express and certified technicians. Upon program completion, students will be placed in Hyundai/Genesis dealerships, where they will assume roles as fully certified Hyundai service technicians.

The hub of Central Piedmont’s Hyundai Performance Institute Technician Student Program will be located at the Levine Campus in Matthews. Joining the ranks of approximately 120 community colleges nationwide collaborating with Hyundai on this specialized initiative, Central Piedmont’s program aims to meet the demands of the automotive industry in the greater Charlotte area, home to nine Hyundai/Genesis dealerships.

For those seeking further details about Central Piedmont’s Automotive Systems Technology program, including degree, diploma, and certificate tracks, along with information on other offerings within the college’s Transportation Systems division, visit the college website. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to Christopher Facente, the associate dean for transportation, at 704-330-2722, ext. 7331, or via email at christopher.facente@cpcc.edu.

