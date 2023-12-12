Charlotte Grad Ready To Help Businesses Make Informed Decisions

In 2014, when Brian Sirois donned his high school graduation cap, the quaint town of Glastonbury, Connecticut, seemed a far cry from the global aspirations he harbored. Opting for a stint in his hometown, Sirois sought both financial stability and personal growth, immersing himself in the hospitality industry while pursuing studies at Manchester Community College.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and Sirois is on the brink of a significant milestone: graduating from UNC Charlotte in December with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, boasting double majors in business analytics and management information systems. Notably, he stands as the trailblazer in his immediate family to clinch a four-year degree, capping off his academic journey with an enticing job offer from the esteemed global firm, Deloitte.

Sirois, having transferred to Charlotte just over two years ago armed with credits from two associate’s degrees, reflects on the winding path that led him to this juncture. “It’s been a long journey for me,” he muses. “My graduation in December from Charlotte really does feel like the culmination of so many efforts. It’s been a really exciting time, and there have been really great opportunities that I’ve been able to pick up along the way.”

Embarking on a role as a business technology solutions analyst at Deloitte, Sirois plans to leverage his triad of degrees, a profound interest in people, diverse work experiences, and a knack for data analysis to proffer actionable solutions. “Data is all around us waiting to be collected and interpreted,” he articulates. “I want to help businesses make more informed decisions, have a clearer view of their consumers, and a deeper understanding of their social and environmental impact.”

Before his sojourn in Charlotte, Sirois honed his skills in the crucible of restaurants, transitioning from part-time gigs at 16 to a managerial role at Sayulita Cantina. Reflecting on this period, he notes, “It has also helped me to become a bit of a chameleon and blend in with whatever situation and group I’m put into.”

A gradual shift towards a more serious academic pursuit unfolded as Sirois delved into self-discovery. Touring various universities, he found his perfect fit at Charlotte, describing it as a blend of “a really great campus vibe with the closeness to the city.” Majored in both business analytics and management information systems, Sirois embraces his self-described label of being “relentlessly curious,” exploring diverse avenues and even discovering a penchant for consulting through an inclusivity mixer.

His extracurricular journey includes participation in Model United Nations, club tennis, and leadership roles such as the presidency of the American Marketing Association at Charlotte. Instrumental in revitalizing the organization post the COVID-19 pandemic, Sirois spearheaded unique initiatives, like bringing a petting zoo to campus and establishing “Books of Knowledge” to guide future leaders.

Acknowledging the support of faculty and staff, including advisors Cindy Fox and Jackie Robinson, and Belk College of Business Assistant Director Chris Holloman, Sirois underscores the invaluable guidance received during his academic odyssey.

Eagerly anticipating settling into the dynamic city of Charlotte and immersing himself in the Deloitte team, Sirois envisions a career centered on helping others succeed. “What I generally love to do with my career is help others succeed. That is what I think of when I think about the concept of consulting. I want to be able to help companies or individuals make more informed decisions with data. That is what calls me.”

Ever the perpetual learner, Sirois is poised for a future marked by ceaseless curiosity and a commitment to staying abreast of evolving trends. “I don’t think I will ever stop being inquisitive and wanting to know more about different things and seeing what is new and what is developing,” he declares.

As he reflects on his journey as part of Charlotte’s transfer student population, Sirois expresses gratitude for the transformative experience. “That’s a journey that I’m really glad that I took, being able to take the time to get out of that high school mindset and grow a little bit and then coming here,” he shares. “I was really able to hit that reset button and take what I learned, and just fly with it.”

