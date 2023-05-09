Queens University Grad Joining The Peace Corps In South African Enclave

Lily Frye ’23 cherishes travel, embraces cultural diversity, and loves meeting new people. Her past four years as a Royal at Queens University of Charlotte cultivated a deeper appreciation for these passions that paved the way for her post-undergraduate plans. After 2023 Commencement, Frye will move to Lesotho for two years to serve as a teacher in the Peace Corps.

“I loved that Queens was a small school in such a blossoming city,” said Frye. “What really drew me in was the study abroad opportunities that we have here. I was able to study abroad in the United Kingdom for seven months and that was my defining moment at Queens.”

