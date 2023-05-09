Central Piedmont Seeking Recreation Ambassadors

Central Piedmont Community College is currently looking for Recreation Ambassadors for the fall 2023 semester.

The role of the Recreation Ambassador is to lead recreation events around Central Piedmont. You will be trained and prepared to feel comfortable in this role.

Recreation Ambassadors will receive a stipend and will have opportunities to get free tickets to local sporting events for free like Charlotte FC, Charlotte Independence, Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Athletics, Queens University of Charlotte, and more.

