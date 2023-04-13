Queens University Of Charlotte Launches Royals Rise Golden Ale

Queens University of Charlotte and Town Brewing Co. have officially launched Royals Rise Golden Ale. The beer was unveiled during Alumni Reunion Weekend and was well received by the Charlotte community. It was the No. 1 selling beer on tap and to-go on Saturday, April 1, according to Town Brewing Co.

Royals Rise Golden Ale is 5% alcohol and delivers a light, crisp taste. Queens University staff were involved throughout the entire process, from designing the can to naming the beer. The project required teamwork and collaboration between staff at Queens and Town Brewing Co. and took several months to complete.

“The bold can design and name are representative of the Queens spirit,” said Adrienne Amador Oddi, vice president of strategic enrollment and communications. “We are proud to be a vibrant part of Charlotte and have enjoyed collaborating with Town Brewing Co.

