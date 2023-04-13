Queens University Charlotte Honors Students With The Rexy Awards

Every spring, Queens University of Charlotte honors the work and accomplishments of all our deserving students. This year Academic Affairs and Student Life will be partnering once again in a newly visioned, red carpet themed awards program, The Rexy Awards. Similar to previous awards programs, the Rexys will honor students who show commitment and service to the Queens and Charlotte community as well as their academic and co-curricular excellence.

Sunday, April 16 at 5:45pm to 9:00pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Sandra Levine Theatre

