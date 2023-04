Central Piedmont Community College Library Services and Student Engagement are hosting a Slam Poetry Showcase on Wednesday, April 26 from 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Central Campus, by the Parr Center Collaboration Stairs.

Slam poetry master Bluz Rogers (Instagram: @bluzbluzbluz) will be our emcee! Do you have an original slam poetry piece you want to share?

