Charlotte Voice Professor Featured In Pianodrome Concert April 16

As part of Charlotte SHOUT! soprano Sequina DuBose, assistant professor of voice, and pianist Gregory Thompson present “Blurred Lines,” a program of “hybrid” vocal music that blends elements from a vast array of musical styles – from opera to musical theatre and art song to jazz, gospel and blues.

Charlotte is the first city in the U.S. to host Pianodrome, an amphitheater made entirely from upcycled pianos. This amazing installation fills the sanctuary of the Historic Grace AME Zion Church on Brevard Street.

