Charlotte 2023 “Eyes Wide Open” Exhibition In The Rowe Galleries

Graduating seniors receiving their Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2D and 3D studio art present their final thesis projects in Eyes Wide Open, an exhibition in the Rowe Galleries, April 14-27. The reception and panel discussion on April 17 celebrates their accomplishments and invites the artists to talk about their works. Student artists include Chase Auzenne, Brooke Buchanan, Vitta Chin, Megan Danuck, Evie Khang, Demora Lechette, Laura Lucas, Otto Lucas, Tiara Mitchell, Rocky Rhodes, and Vanessa Vaughn.

