Central Piedmont’s Polysomnography Program Posts 100% Job Placement Rate

Dreaming about training in a program with a 100% job placement rate and 100% exam pass rate?

Look no further than Central Piedmont’s polysomnography program. It will prepare you to work with physicians to perform and interpret sleep studies to diagnose sleep related disorders.

You will gain necessary skills to perform sleep studies, including recording and interpreting events observed during sleep, providing clinical evaluations, and treatment of sleep disorders.

You can earn an Associate in Applied Science Degree, and finish the program in five semesters.

