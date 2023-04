Celebrate National Library week with Central Piedmont Community College. Browse an assortment of books and add to your personal collection.

Book sales will be held at these campuses:

April 24-28 – Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, Room 122

April 24-28 – Levine Campus, Levine III, Room 2601

April 24-28 – Harper Campus, Harper IV, Room 300

April 26-27 – Central Campus, Parr Center, Hagemeyer Library

