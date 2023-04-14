Central Piedmont’s “Empower Hour” Jump Starts Careers
Central Piedmont Community College’s Student Engagement and Career Services at Cato Campus is helping students jump start your job search or applications for transferring to a four-year university.
Information about internships, volunteer opportunities that develop employable skills and more. Don’t miss out on this interactive opportunity that includes a catered lunch and free t-shirt.
- develop your confidence
- improve your résumé writing
- translate your Central Piedmont experience into a powerful job application
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, April 19-20
Cato Campus, Cato III, Room 024