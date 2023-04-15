Charlotte Office Of Academic Affairs Awards Faculty And Academics For Outstanding Work

The UNC Charlotte Office of Academic Affairs recognized faculty and an academic unit for exemplary work in the areas of teaching, advising and civic engagement at the annual Provost’s Awards Reception held Monday, April 10.

Winners of this year’s Provost’s Awards are Carlos Cruz, associate professor of theater and program director of the Master of Fine Arts in community-centered practice; Ryan Miller, associate professor of educational leadership; and the Belk College of Business Academic and Career Coaching team.

“Teaching, advising and civic engagement are vital to UNC Charlotte’s mission to educate and prepare students for their chosen careers, while also addressing the needs and challenges of the Charlotte region,” said Provost Alicia L. Bertone. “The recipients of this year’s Provost’s Awards have done outstanding work in these three areas, and I am proud to call them colleagues.”

