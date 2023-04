The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents a Spring Dance Concert featuring student performers in works by faculty and guest choreographers.

April 20, 2023 – 7:30 PM

April 21, 2023 – 7:30 PM

April 22, 2023 – 7:30 PM

April 23, 2023 – 2:00 PM

In the Anne R. Belk Theater

