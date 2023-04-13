Charlotte Experts Plan Wizard Of Oz Festival Coming Fall 2024

Coming fall 2024, Charlotte will celebrate the world created by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Planning is underway for the community-oriented festival, CharlOz, slated for Sept. 27-29, 2024. Two UNC Charlotte experts, Mark West and nationally noted Oz expert Dina Massachi ’15 M.A., are spearheading the festival with seed money from North Carolina Humanities.

“There is something about this story that captures the imagination and that has kept it relevant through the generations,” said West, a professor of English and a children’s literature expert who was appointed Bonnie E. Cone Professor in Civic Engagement in 2019. West and Massachi, a lecturer in the Department of English and the American Studies Program, are planning the three-day festival.

