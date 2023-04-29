Queens University Of Charlotte MFA Student To Deliver Invocation
Pam Pompey will deliver the invocation at Queens University of Charlotte’s 164th commencement ceremony, an honor she holds close to her heart.
She is currently writing a pilot while simultaneously penning a memoir of her life. In addition to writing, she is also pursuing another passion, teaching. “One of my goals is to return to Queens as a professor someday,” she said. Until then, she has accepted a part-time faculty position in the English department at a local community college.