Johnson C. Smith University Professor Wins The Southeastern Psychological Association Mentor Award

JCSU’s O’Herron Distinguished Professor of Psychology Dr. Ruth Greene recently became the first HBCU faculty member to win the Southeastern Psychological Association Mentor Award.

According to the website, SEPA recognizes the importance of mentoring relationships as vital to the development of psychology graduates and students at all levels. The first award was given in 2004.

“As soon as I came up on stage, they talked about the extraordinary letters written by students and faculty which had spanned four decades,” said Greene. “No matter if I won or not, I was grateful for those letters.”

