JCSU Alumnus Co-Chairs Alpha Omicron Chapter’s Centennial Gala

Some memories remain clear years after we’ve experienced them. For Dr. Frederick V. Engram Jr. ’05, his decision to join the Alpha Omicron (AO) chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is a memory he’ll never forget.

“It wasn’t until around homecoming when I really saw the Greeks become active when they performed at the step show,” he said. “Watching the same people, I would see around campus as students performing at that level was amazing. As soon as I was eligible to petition membership, I did.”

Nearly 20 years after joining the fraternity, Engram, who joined the chapter in 2003, is now co-chairing what will undoubtedly be a new special memory he can share with his brothers – the AO chapter’s Centennial Gala.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was the first-ever Divine Nine organization to exist, and was founded on Dec. 4, 1906. Seventeen years later, the AO chapter was founded at Johnson C. Smith University and became the 36th chapter of the fraternity.

The gala will be held April 29, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Big Chill in Charlotte. Carlton Riddick ’93 (joined in 1989) and LeVar T. Crooms ’06 (joined in 2005) are the other co-chairs of the event.

