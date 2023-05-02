Charlotte Men’s And Women’s Choruses Perform May 2 At Anne R. Belk Theater

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the Men’s Chorus in concert May 2 at 8:30 PM in the Anne R. Belk Theater. Preceding their performance, the Women’s Chorus will perform at 7:30 PM. Both the Men’s Chorus (The Mallard Creek Chorale), directed by Dr. Jason Dungee, and the Women’s Chorus (The Charlotteans), directed by Ginger Wyrick, are open to all majors and perform a wide range of music, from Renaissance to contemporary, Broadway to folk.

MORE >>>