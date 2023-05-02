Charlotte Professor Receives A 2023 Award for Excellence in Teaching from the UNC Board of Governors

Adriana Medina, associate professor, reading and elementary education is one of 17 outstanding faculty members to receive the 2023 Awards for Excellence in Teaching from the UNC Board of Governors.

The award winners represent all 16 of North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Recipients were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs. Winners receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize. The recipients will be honored at each of their institutions at a future date.

