Charlotte Professor Awarded Grant From The National Endowment For The Humanities

Professor of Digital Media Heather D. Freeman has been awarded a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to produce her podcast, Magic in the United States: 400 Years of Magical Beliefs, Practices, and Cultural Conflicts. The $389,000 grant will fund the production of three seasons of the podcast, which will explore how magical beliefs and practices have evolved in the U.S. from the 1600s to the present. The podcast will be marketed and distributed by Public Radio International (PRX) and made available for free through all major podcast outlets.

