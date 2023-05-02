Charlotte Professors Receive Grant From The National Science Foundation

Assistant Professor of Architecture Liz McCormick and her and co-investigator Brett Tempest, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, have received a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to engage students in McCormick’s continued research into climate-resilient architecture in tropical regions. Awarded in the category of International Research Experience for Students (IRES Track 1), the three-year, $300,000 grant will allow six students per year to join McCormick and Tempest in Tanzania, Africa, for applied community-engaged research in summer sessions.

