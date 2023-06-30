Queens University Of Charlotte’s Message About Supreme Court Decision

Message from Vice President of Strategic Enrollment and Communications, Adrienne Amador Oddi:

Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled to eliminate the use of race as a factor in the college admissions process. While reading the decision, my chest tightened. A feeling all too familiar.

Over the course of my career, I have gotten to know tens of thousands of students through reading their applications. They share their triumphs and failures, dreams and fears, and everything in between.

It is in these instances where my belief in education as a powerful force for positive change is affirmed. I’ve witnessed student after student changing the social trajectory of their families.

MORE >>>