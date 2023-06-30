Charlotte College Of Arts + Architecture Receive Grants From City Of Charlotte

Faculty in the College of Arts + Architecture are among the recipients of prominent grants announced recently by the City of Charlotte Infusion Fund and the Arts & Science Council. The funds will support the development and performance of new works over the next 12 months and the continuation of an annual festival.

Four projects led by CoA+A faculty have received Opportunity Fund grants administered by the City of Charlotte Arts and Culture Advisory Board. The Board awarded $719,577 from the Infusion Fund to 34 local artists and organizations, chosen from 165 applications.

