Queens University Swimming Place Nine Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has named over 2,000 swimmers and divers to its Scholar All-American Team for the 2023-24 season, with the Queens swimming & diving program adding nine to the squad.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met a “B” time standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone qualification meet.



“Great to see the academic awards continue to pour in for our athletes,” Director of Swimming and Associate Athletic Director for Creative Services Jeff Dugdale said. “They take great pride in their achievements and being recognized on the national stage is an amazing way to say thank you to the university that supports them in their efforts to embrace excellence.”



Queens swimming honorees from the men’s side include:

Andreas Marz : (2nd Team)- Management & Finance

Declan Gleason : (2nd Team)- Communications

Frantisek Jablcnik : (2nd Team)- Interior Architecture & Design

Matej Dusa : (2nd Team)- Mathematics

Yannick Plasil : (2nd Team)- Finance & Accounting

From the women’s side, Queens added:

Sophia Lange : (2nd Team) – International Studies

Maddie Foster : (2nd Team) – Accounting

Annika Huber : (2nd Team) – Psychology

Abigail Zboran : (2nd Team) – Nursing

For more information and to view the complete list of honorees, please visit www.cscaa.org/scholaraa.

MORE >>>