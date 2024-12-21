Queens University Volleyball Places 4 Student-Athletes On Academic All-District Team

Kayla McDuffie, Jordyn Johnson, Kendall Buish and Tilley Collins were named to the 2024 Academic All-District® Volleyball team, selected by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2024 Academic All-District® Volleyball team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

To see a full list of Academic All-District award winners, click here.

Winterville, N.C. native Kayla McDuffie was a dominant force for Queens all season, leading the Royals to their first-ever ASUN Championship appearance with contributions on both offense and defense. The senior averaged 2.32 kills per set with 225 total kills, hitting an impressive .271 clip over 97 sets in the regular season. The senior will be graduating with a degree in Multimedia Storytelling this May.

Jordyn Johnson, senior from Jamestown, N.C., was a consistent contributor for Queens in the 2024 season, starting in 27 matches and putting down a solid 240 kills. Additionally, Johnson surpassed 1,000 career digs this fall. In the classroom, the Biology major maintains above a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

Kendall Buish, senior setter from Spring, Texas, is another standout on this year’s Academic All-District list. A Psychology major, Buish participated in 27 matches and started in 25. The senior surpassed 2,000 career assists in the 2024 season and was the first Royal in program history to earn an ASUN Player of the Week honor.

Sophomore libero Tilley Collins, a native of Statesville, N.C., rounds out the group of honorees for the Royals, maintaining over a 3.5 cumulative GPA. On the court, she played and started in 27 matches and led the team with 340 total digs on the season, proving to be a reliable presence for the Royals.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals women’s volleyball team on Instagram and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>