Queens University’s Daniel Meszaros Selected Co-ASUN Swimmer Of The Week

Queens University of Charlotte swimmer Daniel Meszaros has been honored as the Co-ASUN Swimmer of the Week following a stellar performance at the team’s dual meet against Gardner-Webb, the conference announced today.

Meszaros was instrumental in Queens’ 107-92 victory over their ASUN swimming foe, delivering first-place finishes in every event he competed in.

Meszaros won the 100 free with a time of 45.76 and clocking an impressive 1:42.28 to secure victory in the 200 free. His contributions extended beyond the individual events at the meet; he also delivered a 20.14 split in the 200 free relay, propelling Queens to an event win.

“Daniel has been working hard since the World Championships in Budapest,” said Jeff Dugdale, Director of Swimming. “It is good to see him racing and being recognized by the conference for his efforts.”

The junior swimmer’s performances were pivotal in ensuring Queens’ overall victory. This accolade marks the sixth total ASUN Swimmer of the Week honor for the Royals in the 2024-25 season.

