Queens University’s Newest Dean Is A Forward-Thinking Leader

A dynamic and results-driven enrollment leader with more than 15 years of progressive experience in higher education has been named the next dean of undergraduate admissions at Queens University of Charlotte.

Benjamin Boivin will oversee the university’s undergraduate recruitment, admissions, and student success strategies beginning on July 20.

“Benjamin brings a rare combination of data-driven enrollment expertise and forward-thinking leadership to Queens,” said Queens Acting President and CEO Jesse Cureton, MBA ’02. “We look forward to the impact his strategic vision will have on our enrollment as we enter this next chapter of growth.”

Boivin joins Queens from Manhattan University in New York, where he most recently served as director of undergraduate admissions. During his tenure, his strategic leadership, enrollment marketing expertise, and innovative recruitment strategies helped drive a 73% year-over-year increase in undergraduate applications.

A champion of data-informed, student-centered enrollment models, Boivin also served on Manhattan University’s ChatGPT for EDU Steering Committee, helping lead initiatives that explored how the responsible use of artificial intelligence can enhance student engagement and the future of higher education.

“I am honored to join Queens University of Charlotte at such an transformative time in its history,” said Boivin. “Queens has been shaping leaders and serving the Charlotte community for generations. Combined with its innovative partnership with Elon University and the extraordinary growth of Charlotte, the university is uniquely positioned to redefine what a career-centered private education can be. I look forward to working alongside our talented faculty, successful alumni, and caring staff to welcome the next generation of Royals and help lead this exciting new chapter.”

Throughout his career, Boivin has earned a reputation as a highly collaborative leader who values partnership, innovation, and relationship-building across every level of an institution. He holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Manhattan University and is a board member of the Westchester Putnam Rockland Counselors Association (WPRCA).

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