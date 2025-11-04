Relax, Recharge, And Refocus At Central Piedmont Counseling Services November Events

Counseling Services at Central Piedmont Community College is offering two engaging events this November to help students reflect, recharge, and reconnect. Whether you’re looking to express gratitude or manage stress, there’s something for everyone.

Gather and give thanks

Spread some cheer this season by learning about the benefits of practicing gratitude and writing letters to those you appreciate.

Merancas Campus — Tue., Nov. 4, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Merancas IV, Room 100

— Tue., Nov. 4, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Merancas IV, Room 100 Harper Campus — Mon., Nov. 17, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Harper IV, Room 102

Harris Campus — Thu., Nov. 20, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Harris 1 Lobby

Anxie-TEA Time

Feeling overwhelmed? Join Counseling Services for Anxie-TEA Time—a calm, judgment-free space to sip soothing teas and learn practical tips for managing anxiety. Explore simple coping strategies, enjoy a sensory tea-tasting experience, and leave with real self-care tools you can use every day.

Cato Campus — Tue., Nov. 25, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Annable 024

