Six Charlotte Players Earn American Conference Women’s Soccer Year-End Honors

The Charlotte 49ers had six players selected to the American Conference Women’s Soccer Year-end Honors, the Conference announced on Sunday (Nov. 2) morning. It’s the second-most selections behind Memphis, which ranks No. 3 in the National Coaches’ Poll, and the most that the Niners have had receive end-of-season honors since 2016 also saw six players receive C-USA recognition.

All six players are first time American Conference Yearly Honorees, with four newcomers to the Queen City making the list led by First-Team All-Conference forward Megan Bradley . The senior from Bollington, England has been the fulcrum of a revived Charlotte attack, leading the team and establishing new career highs in points (19), goals (seven), and assists (five).

Bradley caught fire down the stretch for the Niners, recording a point in seven straight games and scoring five times during that period to help the Green and White earn the No. 2 seed in the Conference Tournament. She ranks fifth in the American in points and currently has the most recorded by a Charlotte player since the program joined the American ahead of the 2023 season.

Junior midfielder Evie Craven and senior midfielder Amelia Brown represent the Niners on the All-Conference Second Team in their second seasons with Charlotte. Craven, who transferred in from Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 season, put together her best collegiate season to date with five goals and two assists for a total of 12 points, ranking third on the team. The Manchester, England native was named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 27 after scoring in consecutive wins for the Green and White.

Brown, who arrived in the Queen City in 2024 alongside Craven after transferring in from Minnesota, also set a new career high in points (seven) after scoring three goals and adding an assist. All three of Brown’s goals were game-winners from the penalty spot, all while the senior from Cary, N.C. dictated the flow of games and was a steady presence in her defensive midfield position.

Naroa Domenech and Harlee Head round out Charlotte’s All-Conference recipients, both landing on the Third Team. Domenech has enjoyed a strong season up front for the Niners with six goals and three assists, which rank second and tied for second on the team respectively while her 15 points are second-most. A transfer from Jacksonville State, the Castro Urdiales, Spain native netted three times over five games for Charlotte to open Conference Play and scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over ECU on Oct. 30 to clinch the No. 2 seed.

A transfer from Mississippi State by way of Castle Rock, Colo., Head has stepped in seamlessly between the posts for a Charlotte program with a tradition of excellent goalkeeping. The redshirt junior tied her career-high with four shutouts during the 2025 campaign thus far, including consecutive clean sheets to end the season. She ranks third in the American in goals against average (1.09) and fourth in each of save percentage (.783), saves (63), and saves per game (3.82). Head has twice been named the American Conference Goalkeeper of the Week this season, on Aug. 18 and Oct. 30.

Rory Brown rounds out the list for Charlotte, earning a spot on the All-Freshman team for her performances at center back over the course of the season. Making her debut against Radford on Aug. 17, Brown would go on to start the next 15 games for the Niners and showcase a defensive prowess beyond her years as one of just two freshman to start a game for the Green and White this season. The Winter Park, Fla. native was named the American Conference Freshman of the Week on Oct. 13 after scoring her first collegiate goal as the winner in Charlotte’s 2-0 win over Temple the previous day.

FULL LIST OF CHARLOTTE PLAYERS REPRESENTED

Megan Bradley, Sr. (First Team)

Amelia Brown, Sr. (Second Team)

Evie Craven, Jr. (Second Team)

Naroa Domenech, Sr. (Third Team)

Harlee Head, R-Jr. (Third Team)

Rory Brown, Fr. (All-Freshman)

UP NEXT

The Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer team is back in action on Monday, Nov. 3 as the team opens the American Conference Tournament at the Premier Sports Complex in Lakeland Ranch, Fla. The No. 2-seeded Niners are set to battle the No. 7-seed USF Bulls at 11:00 AM in the opening game of the tournament, airing on ESPN+.

