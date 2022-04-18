School’s Never Been Her Thing But JWU Student Named National Student-Athlete Of The Year

Johnson & Wales University Culinary Arts associate degree student and athlete, Leslie Hodges, struggles to read but has a 3.96 grade point average, is one of three women’s basketball players named to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National All-Academic Team and was named National Student-Athlete of the Year. She said, “I came to JWU for the culinary program. The dyslexia doesn’t bother me as much. It’s all about techniques and numbers.” She doesn’t think of dyslexia as a disability, just another thing the power forward has to power through.

MORE …