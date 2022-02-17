Startup Star “Smart Girls HQ” Based In UNC Charlotte’s PORTAL

A shining star in Charlotte’s constellation of startup ventures offers STEM resources to a growing number of young women — and internship opportunities to entrepreneurial students. Abi Olukeye is the tech-savvy founder of Smart Girls HQ, which has its headquarters in UNC Charlotte’s PORTAL Building. Last year, she received Charlotte Inno’s Blazer Award, and Mom 2.0, an online gathering of professional influencers, named her among its finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year.

