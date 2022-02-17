UNC Greensboro Presents Actor Geena Davis On February 26

UNC Greensboro’s Concert Lecture Series presents Academy Award winner Geena Davis on Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm. One of Hollywood’s most respected actors, Davis has appeared in several roles that became cultural landmarks. She received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the offbeat dog trainer Muriel Pritchett in Lawrence Kasdan’s The Accidental Tourist. She was again nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise, in which she co-starred with Susan Sarandon. Davis went on to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of baseball phenomenon “Dottie Hinson” in A League of Their Own.

