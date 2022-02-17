UNC Chapel Hill Alumnus Heads Back To Super Bowl

Carolina alumnus Alex Floch is no stranger to being on the sidelines of big games. On Sunday, he’ll be on the field for Super Bowl LVI as the mascot manager for the LA Rams for the second time in four seasons. “It’s pretty unbelievable. Most people in their lifetime will never get to go to one Super Bowl as a fan, let alone a second one with a team,” said Floch, who was also with the Rams during Super Bowl LIII in 2019. “It’s very unbelievable. It’s very humbling.”

