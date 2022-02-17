Central Piedmont Community College Libraries Present “Navigating Jim Crow”

Central Piedmont Libraries is presenting, “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” Traveling Exhibit between February 28- May 6, 2022. Created by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission (AAHC), a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resource, this traveling exhibit features impactful stories from oral histories and showcases sites important to, and personal memories about, American travel during the “Jim Crow” era of legal segregation.

