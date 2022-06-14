Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Student Health Access Enhanced At Queens University Charlotte

Queens University has established a multi-year partnership with Atrium Health to enhance student health services. The health provider is set to begin managing the university’s student health clinic and associated health services in August 2022. “Providing students access to excellent health and wellness services is an important part of our commitment to supporting wellness and academic success at Queens,” said María del Carmen Flores, vice president of Student Engagement and dean of students. 

