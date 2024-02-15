Super Smash Bros Tourney At Central Piedmont

Get ready to unleash your gaming prowess and join Central Piedmont Community College for an electrifying Super Smash Bros Tournament. This thrilling event brings together players from within the school community to battle it out for supremacy, proving their skills and claiming the title of the ultimate champion.

Date: Fri., Feb. 23

Time: 3 – 7 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060/0070

Whether you’re a Smash Bros. pro or just love a good fight, this tournament is tailored for gamers of all levels. Here’s what’s in store:

REGISTRATION INFO:

Free Viewer

Due to college-wide changes, all tickets are now FREE.

If you have any questions or need further details, feel free to reach out to Silas Irizarry at silas.irizarry@cpcc.edu.

EVENT PARTNERS:

Simulation and Game Development Department

IT Division

Central Piedmont Community College

International Game Developers Association Academic

Yerba Mate

