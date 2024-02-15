Charlotte Professor Leads At US Department Of Education Summit

In a major push to streamline the journey from community college to four-year universities, Professor Mark D’Amico of the UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education is leading the charge following a significant summit organized by the U.S. Department of Education. The event, part of the ambitious “Raise the Bar: Attaining College Excellence and Equity” campaign, brought together 200 top minds in education at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia, aiming to ease the transfer process for students nationwide.

Educators, administrators, and policy researchers from across the country convened to brainstorm ways to make transferring credits simpler and more efficient, a move that could save students both time and money. The summit highlighted the complex challenges students face when navigating the transfer landscape, emphasizing the need for cohesive policies and robust partnerships between two- and four-year institutions.

Professor D’Amico, from the Department of Educational Leadership, delivered key insights on how transfers could be optimized to better serve the workforce. Drawing on his extensive background in education policy and his work with the Transfer Research Team at UNC Charlotte, he discussed the critical link between transfer policies and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. He underscored the importance of creating inclusive transfer pathways, particularly for students holding an Associate in Applied Science degree, which is often seen as a final qualification rather than a stepping stone to further education.

“Dr. D’Amico’s contribution to the Transfer Summit exemplifies the commitment of the Cato College of Education to advancing inclusive and equitable educational pathways,” remarked Dean Malcolm Butler. He praised D’Amico’s work for highlighting how education significantly impacts economic opportunities and social mobility.

Professor D’Amico, a renowned scholar and advocate for community college students, brings a deep well of experience to the table. His career spans various roles as an educator, researcher, and policy advisor, all focused on enhancing the outcomes for community college students and advocating for policies that support diverse student bodies. Reflecting on the summit, D’Amico noted, “The Raise the Bar Summit on community college transfer showed how far we have come and how far we have to go. The U.S. Department of Education leveraged momentum by convening researchers and state and institutional leaders to make transfer more seamless for students nationwide.”

The summit represents a collective endeavor to break down the barriers in higher education, striving for a landscape where learning is more accessible and equitable for everyone. It underscores a united effort towards achieving excellence, equity, and success in supporting students through their educational journeys.

