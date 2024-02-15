Charlotte Spring Career & Internship Fair Feb 28

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 202410:00AM – 2:00PM

STUDENT ACTIVITY CENTER, UNC CHARLOTTE’S MAIN CAMPUS

Large career fair focused on opportunities in a wide range of areas (but, generally, not STEM fields); open to all majors and all class levels. 140+ employers and grad programs offering full-time jobs, internships, and co-ops. Attendees include Fortune 100 companies, nonprofits, government agencies, and local businesses.

View the list of organizations registered for the event here.

The career fair holds value for students at all levels:

Seniors can connect with employers for full-time, post-grad positions.

Sophomores & Juniors can meet employers offering internships and co-ops.

First-year students can explore career options by talking with professionals and get a head-start on applying for internships.

Graduate students will find full-time and internship opportunities with 50% of fair employers.

Prepare for the fair by attending a quick session focused on resumes, selling your skills, working a career fair, and talking to employers. The Career Fair Crash Course series is held the weeks of Feb. 6 and Mar. 6. Find details in Hire-A-Niner or on our Events page.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Professional attire is recommended (no jeans, t-shirts, or shorts)

Event is free for job seekers and open to students/alumni from any college/university

What to bring: 10-20+ copies of a professional resume (no cover letters or references needed)

#1 tip from fair employers: Research! Do a little research on employers of interest

No registration is needed; RSVP is available in Hire-a-Niner for UNC Charlotte students & alumni

MORE >>>