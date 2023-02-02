“Tangled & Twisted” Black History Event At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College, as part of its Black History events, presents Tangled & Twisted: Understanding the Dynamics of Black Hair, an engaging and enlightening presentation on the history, social and political stigmas and unspoken implications about ‘black hair’- a double-headed cultural enigma that is too often stereotyped and misunderstood.

This presentation will be facilitated by Ms. LaTika “Tika” Mercer, a former adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont’s nationally recognized cosmetology program and co-owner of Lucky You Salon and Suites.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

MORE >>>