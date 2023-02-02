NFL-Bound UNC Charlotte Receiver Named To 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Grant DuBose will participate in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was named to the National Team, which will play the American Team at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, in Mobile, Alabama. The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
DuBose is the third 49ers player all-time to be selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, joining current NFL stars Larry Ogunjobi (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Nate Davis (Tennessee Titans).